Nearly 85K Queens ConEd customers asked to cut back amid heat

By Aaron Feis
 5 days ago

QUEENS (PIX11) — With the summer swelter bearing down , nearly 85,000 Con Edison customers spanning several Queens neighborhoods were asked to cut back on their electricity use Thursday while equipment repairs were made.

ConEd on Thursday morning reduced voltage by 8% to the area bounded by the Long Island Expressway and the Long Island Railroad on the north, the Cross Island Parkway on the east, Grand Central Parkway on the south, and Queens Boulevard on the west while the repairs were made. That includes the neighborhoods of: Corona, Elmhurst, Fresh Meadows, Jamaica Estates, Oakland Gardens, Hollis Hills, Kew Gardens, Pomonok and Hillcrest.

Approximately 84,900 ConEd customers in the area were asked to do their part by not using energy-intensive appliances like washers, dryers, and microwaves during the repairs. The company also asked customers to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning.

The appeal came as New York City was expected to officially enter a heat wave once the mercury hit 90 degrees for a third straight day Thursday afternoon. New Yorkers struggling to beat the heat at home can head to cooling centers or public pools across the city for relief.

ConEd did not specify how long the repairs were expected to take.


Con Ed customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage , with their mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.

Documented

20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud

20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units. The families joined elected officials in a press conference last week, calling for […] The post 20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
