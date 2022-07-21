ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Lyons Woman Accused of Illegally Receiving SNAP Benefits

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago

A Lyons woman has been arrested after she allegedly received almost 85-HUNDRED dollars in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to....

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
FL Radio Group

Three Arrested for Robbery in Village of Bath

Three people, including an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been arrested on felony burglary charges in Steuben County. The three took off running from a West William Street residence in the village of Bath after spotting police who were called to the home for an unknown disturbance. Officers engaged the trio in a foot pursuit and were able to take two into custody on a nearby street. The third suspect was taken into custody about twenty minutes later.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Warrant

A traffic stop Sunday night in Wayne County led to the arrest of a Geneva man. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that 24-year-old Hakeem Thomas had an active warrant for criminal impersonation out of the city of Geneva. Hakeem was taken into custody and brought to the Geneva...
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Leads Police on Brief Chase

A Wayne County man led police on a brief chase over the weekend after he was allegedly spotted driving by a restricted location due to an order of protection being in effect. 25-year old Daniel Cavallaro eventually pulled over and was taken into custody on a charge of criminal contempt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
City
Lyons, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Man Arrested For Allegedly Violating Order of Protection

A Wolcott man was arrested early Saturday morning following an investigation into a domestic disturbance. 44-year-old Lee Bilous is accused of violating a duly served order of protection by shoving the protected party and preventing that individual from calling 9-1-1. Bilous was charged with criminal contempt, criminal mischief, and harassment...
WOLCOTT, NY
FL Radio Group

Rushville Man Found Sleeping in Penn Yan Hedgerow

A Rushville man was arrested by Penn Yan Police after they received a complaint of a man sleeping in the hedgerow at a local business. While officers were interviewing Nicholas Mediak, he was allegedly found to be in possession of multiple open containers. He was cited for the village ordinance...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Trumansburg Man Arrested on Three Ontario County Warrants

A Trumansburg man has been arrested on three outstanding bench warrants stemming from prior arrests for burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny. 35-year-old Rolfe Newton, the Third, was arrested for allegedly failing to appear in town of Victor, Town of Hopewell and Ontario County courts where the aforementioned charges have previously been filed.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Welfare Fraud#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Woman Arrested After Victim Found With Multiple Stab Wounds

An Ithaca woman was arrested after police say she allegedly stabbed a person multiple times. The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds late Monday night in a hotel room in the 300 block of Elmira Road. The suspect, 31-year-old Jessica McComb of Ithaca, was found a short distance from the crime scene and was taken into custody. She has been charged with assault, criminal contempt and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Killed in Ontario County Accident

State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Lake Hill Road in the town of Canandaigua Sunday night. Investigators located a vehicle that was traveling southbound and drove off the east shoulder and struck a utility box causing minor damage. When troopers arrived, the operator, 70-year-old Daniel Rice, from Canandaigua, was unresponsive and was transported to Thompson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Troopers find driver of car that crashed in Hamlin

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WHEC) — NY State Troopers have found the driver of the car that rolled over in Hamlin on Tuesday morning. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to a crash at Redman Road and Roosevelt Highway. They found a car that went off the road into the woods but didn't find anyone inside.
HAMLIN, NY
FL Radio Group

Clifton Springs Man Accused of Possessing Crack Cocaine During Traffic Stop

A Clifton Springs man was arrested over the weekend after police say they found him to be in possession of crack cocaine. 36-year-old Victor Monge-Torres was pulled over by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly driving a car without a front bumper or front license plate. It was during the investigation that deputies say they discovered Monge-Torres to have more than 30 bags of suspected crack cocaine with him.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kelvin Vickers is in jail with no bail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - This murder arraignment started in a way I've never seen before, with a moment of silence. Before Kelvin Vickers came into the courtroom, Judge Van White asked for a moment of silence. He said it's the third time he's done this in his first week on the bench.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario Woman Arrested for Robbing 3 Area Businesses

A string of robberies in the Towns of Ontario and Williamson has one woman facing multiple robbery charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the Friday arrest of Julie Will of Ontario for three incidents occurring in July of last year. She is alleged to have entered the Speedway Gas Station in Williamson, The Pit Stop Gas Station in Ontario, and Ontario Video and News, threatening the use of force and demanding money from the clerks, obtaining $1,272 dollars total.
nyspnews.com

Two women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On July 23, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Lorena A. Perea., 45, of Freeport, NY and Nautica Q. Maddox., 26, of Gates NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Lorena A. Perea and Nautica...
FREEPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy