Lyons Woman Accused of Illegally Receiving SNAP Benefits

Three people, including an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been arrested on felony burglary charges in Steuben County. The three took off running from a West William Street residence in the village of Bath after spotting police who were called to the home for an unknown disturbance. Officers engaged the trio in a foot pursuit and were able to take two into custody on a nearby street. The third suspect was taken into custody about twenty minutes later.

BATH, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO