Order of Political Party Columns on General Election Ballot to be Chosen at Public Drawing Today

The redraw for column two will take place at the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82938692980 (listening only) CONCORD, NH – While drawing the order of party column rotation for the General Election ballot on Thursday, July 21, in accordance with RSA 656:5, HB 544 (Chapter 252; 2022), there was a misdraw resulting in a conflict in party placement in column two. As a result, the random party placement in column two will be redrawn on Friday, July 22, at 1:00 PM. The first column of the ballot has been correctly drawn; only column two will be redrawn on Friday.

CONCORD, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO