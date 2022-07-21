ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Order of Political Party Columns on General Election Ballot to be Chosen at Public Drawing Today

By News release
 5 days ago
CONCORD, NH – The order of political party columns on the General Election ballot will be chosen by public...

indepthnh.org

2 Gunstock Commissioners Walk Out of Meeting, Management Would Return If They Resigned

GILFORD — Amidst calls for their resignations — including from other commissioners — the chair and vice-chair of the Gunstock Area Commission finally walked of what was to be a special non-public session to address the issues raised by a mass walkout of Gunstock’s senior management team that led to the closure of the county-owned recreational area.
N.H. Family Planning Program Contracts Back Before Executive Council

CONCORD – On Wednesday, July 27, contracts for family planning providers will be considered at New Hampshire’s Executive Council meeting, including for three reproductive health providers whose contracts were most recently rejected in January – Planned Parenthood of Northern New England; Equality Health Center; and Lovering Health Center. The agenda items for all Family Planning Program contracts are #15a-#15g.
Secretary of State to Correct Misdrawing in Random Party Column Rotation on Ballot

The redraw for column two will take place at the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82938692980 (listening only) CONCORD, NH – While drawing the order of party column rotation for the General Election ballot on Thursday, July 21, in accordance with RSA 656:5, HB 544 (Chapter 252; 2022), there was a misdraw resulting in a conflict in party placement in column two. As a result, the random party placement in column two will be redrawn on Friday, July 22, at 1:00 PM. The first column of the ballot has been correctly drawn; only column two will be redrawn on Friday.
Sununu Offers Jobs To Resigned Gunstock Team; Adventure Park Closed Until Further Notice

GILFORD — Gov. Chris Sununu has offered positions in the state’s Parks Department and Cannon Mountain to the members of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management team who resigned en masse on July 20. Calling their departures “immeasurable for Gunstock,” Sununu expressed the hope that “this crisis can be...
Sununu To Sign Bills in Laconia, Wolfeboro, Conway and Rochester Friday

Concord, NH – On Friday, Governor Chris Sununu will join with lawmakers and advocates at four signing ceremonies across the state regarding the following bills:. HB 1624, relative to students with disabilities participating in co-curricular activities and making an appropriation therefor. SB 273, relative to broadband infrastructure funding, and...
Former YDC Worker Indicted in Connection with Second Resident

Concord, NH — New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announces an update on the status of the ongoing investigation into the Youth Development Center (YDC). Jonathan Brand (age 57) of Concord, N.H. has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury in connection with the on-going investigation for one additional offense involving a former resident of YDC.
Former Serenity Place Patients’ Files Sent To DHHS, Will Be Destroyed

Attorney General John M. Formella provides the following notice to Former Serenity Place Patients: In 2018, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence of Greater Manchester d/b/a Serenity Place closed its doors. All patient files and records in the custody of Serenity Place at that time were transferred to the State of New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services, Division for Behavioral Health, Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services (“BDAS”) and are being held at BDAS ‘s office located at 105 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.
‘Claremont III’ Steve Rand Steps into the Education Breach

Steve Rand is not what one might describe as an educational zealot or a fellow who tilts at windmills. His family is about as steeped in tradition within the town of Plymouth as it gets. He took over the family business in Plymouth from his dad and, despite Walmart, the migration of business away from the town center, and all the odds, Rand’s Hardware continues to thrive on the main street in Plymouth.
Dr. Tom Sherman: Sununu Continues Reckless Spending in Election Year

Dr. Tom Sherman, a Rye Democrat who is running against Gov. Chris Sununu, said the Executive Council had to point out that Sununu’s plan to use taxpayer money to give out $100 checks in response to soaring electric rates will mean that people with second homes will receive two checks and Massachusetts residents with vacation homes in New Hampshire will also receive checks.
Trial Starting for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists

LANCASTER – The trial of the Massachusetts truck driver who allegedly killed seven people on motorcycles in Randolph while he was driving under the influence starts Tuesday in the Coos Superior Court. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, is charged with 25 separate felonies, including negligent homicide, negligent homicide-DUI, reckless manslaughter, DUI...
A Sunday Walk in Portsmouth for Multi-Racial Democracy

Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. PORTSMOUTH—When Olivia Zink, Executive Director of Open Democracy, began planning the organization’s eighth annual Seacoast Democracy Walk, she probably had...
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

