CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the town of Culpeper after successfully apprehending a suspect. The Culpeper Police Department arrested Kendrick Reaves, 29, of Culpeper after he turned himself in on Thursday, July 21. Reaves was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of unlawful shooting in the commission of a felony and one count of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO