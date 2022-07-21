ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman uses pitchfork to stab minivan outside Florida grocery store

By Rob Garguilo
 5 days ago
Lake County, FL - A Florida woman was arrested for using a pitchfork to stab a minivan outside of a Florida grocery store on Tuesday.

According to police, 56-year-old Lisa Anne Stone was arrested in Lake County early Tuesday morning after a Minneola Publix manager called 911 to report Stone's behavior.

The manager told police Stone was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store before using a pitchfork to stab a minivan.

Troopers ordered Stone to stop, but she refused to put the weapon down and walked away.

After being detained by police, Stone unbuckled her seatbelt and began kicking the patrol car window.

Florida Highway Patrol report Stone appeared intoxicated, possibly on a stimulant drug.

She also had cuts, marks and bruises on her body.

Stone reportedly told FHP she "felt no pain anymore and that God was in control."

She's being held in the Orange Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $5,000 bond.

