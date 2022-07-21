ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Monarch Butterflies Are Now Officially an Endangered Species

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
The monarch butterfly—a treasured visitor to gardens across America—was officially designated an endangered species Wednesday. Known for its epic biannual migration spanning 2,500 miles across...

