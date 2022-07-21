ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Republicans, Democrats Split On Automatic-Rifle Ban

By Rachel Knapp
wnynewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – Congress passed one of the biggest gun reform bills in decades just a couple of weeks ago. Now, Democratic members are pushing for more gun reform. They’re eyeing a ban on automatic rifles. Democratic members cited recent mass shootings like Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New...

Comments / 54

Glenn Kuzniar
4d ago

This article shouldn’t even have been published by someone that evidently does not know anything about weapons. Automatic weapons have been outlawed since 1934 to own.

Reply(10)
44
Richard Lempke
3d ago

The Chicago congressman thinks if you put an arm brace on an AR makes it fully automatic! These people have zero knowledge in what they are talking about! The writer of this article is also miss informed too! He doesn't even know that the shooter on July 4th use a pistol caliber carbine! THE FASLSE INFORMATION THEY ARE PUTTING OUT IS TO SCARE YOU!

Reply
19
Stilgar
4d ago

Well, the second ammendment is there to let us PROTECT OURSELVES FROM A TYRANNICAL GOVERNMENT. That seems to be what our government is turning into

Reply
24
 

Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

This Lawsuit Says a Recent SCOTUS Decision Makes It Clear That 'Assault Weapon' Bans Are Unconstitutional

A federal lawsuit filed this week argues that the Supreme Court's recent ruling against New York's restrictions on public possession of firearms implies that the state's ban on "assault weapons" is likewise unconstitutional. The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) notes that the Court unambiguously rejected the "two-step analytical framework" that a federal appeals court applied when it upheld that law in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin and His Wife Directed Millions to the Wildlife Area Surrounding Vacation Condo

On Thursday, after months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support even a stripped-down version of the reconciliation package to invest billions of dollars in federal funds to combat the climate emergency — a version that was written to appease him. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believed that he was close to reaching a deal that would satisfy the whims of the senior senator from West Virginia while also passing a vast climate investment package, drug pricing legislation, and new taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for the new spending. After the story broke, Manchin backtracked, claiming that July’s inflation numbers would be the deciding factor on whether he could support what President Joe Biden once hoped would be his signature policy achievement. Democratic leaders said Manchin had told them otherwise, and remaining hopes to pass significant climate legislation were dashed.
CONGRESS & COURTS

