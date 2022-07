A Clifton Springs man was arrested over the weekend after police say they found him to be in possession of crack cocaine. 36-year-old Victor Monge-Torres was pulled over by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly driving a car without a front bumper or front license plate. It was during the investigation that deputies say they discovered Monge-Torres to have more than 30 bags of suspected crack cocaine with him.

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO