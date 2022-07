Comic-Con is a hectic event, and that’s true even if you’re just trying to follow along from home. There are so many panels and announcements that it can be hard to see everything. That was definitely true of this year’s edition. Despite some noticeable absences — there was no real news on Severance season 2, sadly — it still included everything from a reveal for the Dungeons & Dragons movie to a deeper look at Amazon’s take on Lord of the Rings. We also got some Star Wars casting news, info on Marvel’s animated slate, the timeline for Phase 5 (and Phase 6!) of the MCU, confirmation of a new Daredevil series, and oh so many zombies.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO