The 901: Memphis family alleges Memphis-Shelby County Schools violated disability law

But, first, a Memphis family is alleging Memphis-Shelby County Schools violated federal disability law.

The family says MSCS did not adequately provide school services to their 9-year-old for the last two years, according to documents in a new federal court filing and interviews with the family, our Laura Testino reports.

Kevin Bardwell, Jr., 9, has autism, an intellectual disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but has not gotten the educational care he needs from the school district since moving to Memphis two years ago, the suit alleges.

The state education department has half as many days as it needs to implement the controversial voucher program currently green-lighted, even as new legal challenges loom on the horizon, Mariah Timms reports in this story for subscribers.

A department representative previously swore in court documents it needed at least 36 business days to roll out the program successfully. It got 18.

Gov. Bill Lee has championed the education savings account program that could allow eligible students to take public money for their education to private schools.

Only some students — who must live in the Metro Nashville or Shelby County public school districts — are part of the three-year pilot program approved narrowly by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2019, Mariah reports.

Bryant's Breakfast is expanding

Bryant's Breakfast makes close to 1,000 biscuits every day ... on weekends even more than that. The biscuits at this iconic 54-year-old Memphis restaurant helped make this spot a dining destination, Jennifer Chandler reports.

Up until just a few weeks ago, all those biscuits were made with the same cooking equipment you might have in your own home.

"It was crazy. That kitchen was so cramped we only had room for GE home ovens and a Kitchen Aid stand mixer," said owner Judd Tashie.

In late June, Bryant's Breakfast took over the 1,800-square-foot space next door to the restaurant. This almost doubles Bryant's size, Jennifer reports.

Gold Medal moment

Matthew Bell is a Collierville resident. A University of Memphis student. A Lost Pizza Co. employee. And a Collierville High graduate.

Now, he's also a Special Olympics gold medalist — and someone those around him think will one day make a great coach, our Dima Amro reports.

"There's nothing to it but just to have fun," said Bell, whom doctors diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was 3. "When I first joined the Special Olympics, I wasn't sure what I was going to be capable of. But once I got used to it more, had some time and practice, it felt like the opportunity of a lifetime."

A new PAC is backing term-limit extension

A mysterious political action committee appears to be airing advertisements that tell Memphis voters they should vote for a referendum that would extend Memphis City Council and mayoral term limits from two to three terms, our Samuel Hardiman reports.

A PAC known as Memphis for Growth and Progress has purchased at least $4,000 worth of ads on local radio stations, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission.

Customs agents seize 4 kilos .... of snails

Things got slimy at the port of Memphis after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists discovered some hidden mollusks, Dima Amro reports.

The specialists discovered about four kilos of Theba Pisanas, also known as white Italian snails, disguised as olives, chocolate cream candies and bread, according to a release Wednesday by the government agency.

The snails arrived in Memphis Friday from Palermo, Italy, and were headed to New Jersey, assumed to eventually reach restaurants and someone's dinner.

Return of Friday Night Lights coming soon

The return of Friday Night Lights is just several weeks away, with high school teams throughout the Memphis area starting practice these days. As we get reach for the Tennessee high school football season to kick off next month, our Wynston Wilcox has this subscribers' story on Memphis area teams that look to turn their programs around after 2021.

What should we expect from Memphis football?

n less than two weeks, Memphis football begins preseason practice on Aug. 3. That means it's time to revisit some key questions left behind from the spring.

After a 6-6 season, there's plenty of room to improve. There's also new transfers who arrived in the offseason along with returning players who made early statements during the spring game. Our Evan Barnes writes about five key questions we have leading into practice.

