ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The 901: Memphis family alleges Memphis-Shelby County Schools violated disability law

By Mark Russell, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akXmd_0gnbD7Qc00

Good Thursday morning, Memphis, where we're preparing for another weekend of triple-digit temperatures and over-the-top humidity.

But, first, a Memphis family is alleging Memphis-Shelby County Schools violated federal disability law.

The family says MSCS did not adequately provide school services to their 9-year-old for the last two years, according to documents in a new federal court filing and interviews with the family, our Laura Testino reports.

Kevin Bardwell, Jr., 9, has autism, an intellectual disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but has not gotten the educational care he needs from the school district since moving to Memphis two years ago, the suit alleges.

The state education department has half as many days as it needs to implement the controversial voucher program currently green-lighted, even as new legal challenges loom on the horizon, Mariah Timms reports in this story for subscribers.

A department representative previously swore in court documents it needed at least 36 business days to roll out the program successfully. It got 18.

Gov. Bill Lee has championed the education savings account program that could allow eligible students to take public money for their education to private schools.

Only some students — who must live in the Metro Nashville or Shelby County public school districts — are part of the three-year pilot program approved narrowly by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2019, Mariah reports.

Bryant's Breakfast is expanding

Bryant's Breakfast makes close to 1,000 biscuits every day ... on weekends even more than that. The biscuits at this iconic 54-year-old Memphis restaurant helped make this spot a dining destination, Jennifer Chandler reports.

Up until just a few weeks ago, all those biscuits were made with the same cooking equipment you might have in your own home.

"It was crazy. That kitchen was so cramped we only had room for GE home ovens and a Kitchen Aid stand mixer," said owner Judd Tashie.

In late June, Bryant's Breakfast took over the 1,800-square-foot space next door to the restaurant. This almost doubles Bryant's size, Jennifer reports.

Gold Medal moment

Matthew Bell is a Collierville resident. A University of Memphis student. A Lost Pizza Co. employee. And a Collierville High graduate.

Now, he's also a Special Olympics gold medalist — and someone those around him think will one day make a great coach, our Dima Amro reports.

"There's nothing to it but just to have fun," said Bell, whom doctors diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was 3. "When I first joined the Special Olympics, I wasn't sure what I was going to be capable of. But once I got used to it more, had some time and practice, it felt like the opportunity of a lifetime."

A new PAC is backing term-limit extension

A mysterious political action committee appears to be airing advertisements that tell Memphis voters they should vote for a referendum that would extend Memphis City Council and mayoral term limits from two to three terms, our Samuel Hardiman reports.

A PAC known as Memphis for Growth and Progress has purchased at least $4,000 worth of ads on local radio stations, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission.

Customs agents seize 4 kilos .... of snails

Things got slimy at the port of Memphis after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists discovered some hidden mollusks, Dima Amro reports.

The specialists discovered about four kilos of Theba Pisanas, also known as white Italian snails, disguised as olives, chocolate cream candies and bread, according to a release Wednesday by the government agency.

The snails arrived in Memphis Friday from Palermo, Italy, and were headed to New Jersey, assumed to eventually reach restaurants and someone's dinner.

Return of Friday Night Lights coming soon

The return of Friday Night Lights is just several weeks away, with high school teams throughout the Memphis area starting practice these days. As we get reach for the Tennessee high school football season to kick off next month, our Wynston Wilcox has this subscribers' story on Memphis area teams that look to turn their programs around after 2021.

(Not a subscriber? You can become a digital subscriber and get all of the CA's high school football content. You can get the best deals here.)

What should we expect from Memphis football?

n less than two weeks, Memphis football begins preseason practice on Aug. 3. That means it's time to revisit some key questions left behind from the spring.

After a 6-6 season, there's plenty of room to improve. There's also new transfers who arrived in the offseason along with returning players who made early statements during the spring game. Our Evan Barnes writes about five key questions we have leading into practice.

Mark Russell is executive editor of The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at mark.russell@commercialappeal.com or 901/288-4509. You can also follow him on Twitter: @MarkRusserll44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | Maybe Oakland, Tennessee, police need better training | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As far as I know, Brandon Calloway did not rob a bank at gunpoint or even burglarize a business. But the 25-year-old Oakland, Tennessee, man ended up being chased, tased, and beaten with a baton by police – and one officer put his foot on Calloway’s head while subduing him. All because Calloway apparently was driving 32 in a 20 mile-per-hour zone, failed to stop at a stop sign, and failed to stop when officers chased him.
OAKLAND, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 19-25

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
City
Collierville, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a dead-on-arrival call in the 1100 block of Pearson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and was later pronounced dead. The cause...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim is in the hospital after shots were fired on Lamar Avenue Monday morning. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Memphis Fire Department says the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not confirmed their condition. The exact location of the shooing...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man indicted for the murder of his landlord

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man from Whitehaven was indicted for murder after his landlord was trying to evict him from the property. Robert Collins III was indicted for first-degree murder and convicted felon with a firearm, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says. On Nov 16, 2021, Collins fired multiple...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Chandler
styleblueprint.com

She Started an All-Female Marketing Firm in Memphis

From a young age, this Memphis native loved to connect with her community, whether through her high school newspaper staff, performing in the theatre, or exploring her much-loved hometown. After earning a master’s degree in communications from the University of Memphis, she took on a restaurant job to help pay the bills — which introduced her to the world of marketing.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby County Schools#School Voucher#Intellectual Disability#Memphis City Council#Mscs
WREG

3 Kias, 3 Hyundais stolen in latest car theft trend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new crime trend involving Kias and Hyundais is gaining popularity among Memphis car thieves. The trend has landed one Memphis man behind bars. From June 28 to July 25, police say Tre’Veon Culbreath managed to steal six vehicles—three Kias and three Hyundais. Police observed Culbreath, 19, in one of the Kias […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis clinic to provide care for the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many say that one of the sweetest joys in life is giving. At Church Health in the Crosstown Concourse, thousands experience that joy every year. Tuesday is a big day for Church Health as it is "Giving Day." Members of the organization said they need the community’s help.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Families of police brutality victims visit Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake were in Memphis Friday with a clear message: stop gun violence. They were also in town to endorse a candidate in the hotly contested race for Shelby County D.A., Steve Mulroy. The families spoke on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

The Black Pearl Nail Academy grooms Memphis' future nail techs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is beauty in rarity. Any beauty worth having is a beauty worth valuing. “It takes an oyster or almost seven years to actually form a true black pearl,” said Duriya Caldwell, Black Pearl Academy owner and Executive Director. “Sometimes it takes time for us to form our perfect point of perfection. That’s what a black pearl does.”
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WREG

Memphis man faces court for wife’s death on honeymoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will appear in a court in Fiji this week after he was accused of killing his wife during their honeymoon on the island, multiple sources report. Bradley Robert Dawson’s wife, Christe Chen Dawson, was found dead in their hotel room on July 9. The New York Post reported that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis police looking for deadly hit and run suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer Avenue near Graham Street is where a fatal hit and run took place, according to Memphis Police. Victim James R. Jones was struck while crossing the street and did not survive, police said. Police said they are looking for a Dark Green Acura with a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis school board hopefuls react to superintendent probe

School board candidates in Memphis are calling for stronger policies to hold the board’s sole employee accountable after Tennessee’s largest district placed its superintendent on paid leave during an investigation into allegations that he abused his power and violated existing workplace policies. Untitled Chalkbeat thanks...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Apartment fire causes delays in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire fighters have responded to an apartment fire on the 1900 block of Philsar Street, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD advises to avoid the area and to expect delays. ABC 24 will update this story as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy