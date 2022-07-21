Rock the South 2022 update

CULLMAN, Ala. – Shane Quick, founder of Cullman’s premier music event Rock the South (RTS), has lived and learned with each of the festival’s passing years, seeking to improve the “Biggest Party in the South” with the experience gained through the successes and the failures.

RTS 2022 will be held Aug. 5-6 at 1872 County Road 469, known locally as the York Farm property, its home since its migration from Heritage Park in 2019. Traffic plans are unchanged from 2021.

Quick took time to address some of the concerns from last year’s two-day event, including the dust storms and muddy mayhem potential.

In an effort to prevent another dustup driven by high winds and little to no rain, Quick said, “Starting last week we have been running water trucks over the property to fight the dust.”

Additionally, the “Rock the South Misting Forest” will make a return to give attendees an area to cool off from the August Alabama heat.

To prevent the return of mud pits this year in the event’s sponsor row, Quick said, “We’ve added a stable layer of packed rock to cut down on the potential of mud.”

Expecting well over 60,000 guests to see Friday night’s headliner, country music icons Alabama, and Saturday night’s main attraction, Morgan Wallen, Quick promised nothing but “the best of Southern food and hospitality” for concertgoers.

Jimmie Allen, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Hardy, Jamey Johnson, Pecos and the Rooftops, Dee Jay Silver, Matt Stell, Koe Wetzel and Anne Wilson round out the weekend’s ticket.

RTS originated as an intended one-year anniversary celebration of the community joining together and rebuilding after the devastating April 27, 2011, tornadoes that rocked Alabama. After its initial success, the concert became an annual event that has benefited many organizations in Cullman including Cullman Caring for Kids, Curt’s Closet, The Link of Cullman County and Cullman City Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism.

Quick summed up his thoughts with, “Number one, I’d say ‘thank you’ for being a loyal supporter of RTS and we’re committed to improving the RTS grounds each and every year. Once again, the biggest entertainers in the world will be in our hometown, drawing fans from all 50 states and several countries around the world.”

For more information on Rock the South or to purchase tickets, visit www.rockthesouth.com .

