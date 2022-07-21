The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two and injured three others Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Batesville Road and Henderson Lane in Quaker City.

A 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Ohio 513 and traveled left of center striking a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado head-on according to the patrol. Both vehicles caught fire following impact.

The patrol said the passengers of the Silverado were removed from the vehicle by a Good Samaritan, whom Antrim Fire Department identified as Lacritia Oberrath, before the fire started.

"This lady put herself in harms way, physically and mentally, making every effort to help get people, trapped in a burning vehicle," a Facebook post for the Antrim Volunteer Fire Department said. "To those who tried.....You went above and beyond, and though the outcome was not as we all desire — they had a chance greater than Zero because of you, and in my book you are a hero."

The drivers of both vehicles were killed and three juvenile passengers were transferred by helicopter to Pittsburgh Children's Hospital. The names of those involved in the crash nor the condition of the survivors have not been released yet.

Other departments responding to the scene included Guernsey County Sheriffs Office, Med Flight of Ohio, Stat MedEvac and Antrim, Barnesville, Fairview, Old Washington, Quaker City fire departments.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Two drivers killed, three children injured in head-on crash in Quaker City