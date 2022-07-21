ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Awotunde has career day at World Championships, wins bronze medal in shot put

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 5 days ago
Josh Awotunde called his shot.

“I remember telling my roommate, I was like don’t be surprised if I get a medal today,” he said Tuesday, reliving the hours before the shot put final at the World Athletics Championships at the University of Oregon. “Sometimes you have that confidence.”

The 2013 Delsea Regional High School graduate had accomplished plenty over the course of his career, including a second-place finish at the USA Indoor Championships earlier this year, but he never had a signature moment.

That is until Sunday.

Awotunde had meet of his life at Worlds, throwing a personal-best 22.29 meters as he finished third to complete an American sweep of the event with champion Ryan Crouser (22.94) and silver medalist Joe Kovacs (22.89), the top two finishers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It was a feeling of overall, like I really accomplished what I set out to do so many years ago, to win a world medal,” he said. “… This was my goal since I picked up the shot put in 10th grade. I spent a lot of years in high school losing to (Bridgeton graduate) Braheme Days, and a lot of years in college (at South Carolina, where he won multiple medals, including a silver at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships) not really thinking I’m at my full potential.

“It kind of solidified me and made me feel accomplished. I feel great.”

Awotunde’s standout performance came out of nowhere to many track followers.

“I feel like nobody really expected it,” Awotunde said. “Even after the competition, during the victory lap, people were like I didn’t know who you were.”

But the 27-year-old felt this day coming for several months. He threw a personal-best 22 meters to win gold at the Meeting Città di Padova in Italy last September, followed that with his second-place effort at the USA Indoor Championships in February and a fifth-place showing at the World Indoor Championships in March.

Even a strained pec in April, which cost him two months of training, couldn’t slow him down.

He threw 21.54 meters in his return to action and hit 22 meters in practice for the first time ever leading up to last weekend’s competition.

While he didn’t have his greatest showing in prelims on Friday – he almost hurt his elbow due to a lack of warmup throws – he fixed the problem two days later by getting extra practice reps in.

His first heave in the finals was a personal record 22.24 meters, and his throw of 22.29 in round five put him 18th all time in world history.

“Surreal,” he said of the achievement. “I passed a lot of guys I look up to and still look up to (like former world champion Ryan Whiting). It’s just an unreal feeling.”

So was having the bronze draped around his neck.

“Whew,” Awotunde expressed. “It was exciting man. It was what you see on the TV in the Olympics, everybody on the podium, a dream come true.”

The work isn’t done though.

Awotunde hopes his breakthrough performance is the first of many to come.

“This is just the beginning, just another step in the right direction,” he said. “I think I got a lot more in me. I gave this sport a lot, I plan to give it a lot more. I’m going to keep going and try and do it better.”

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

POLITICS
