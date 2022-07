The Nothing Phone 1 trades in beefy specs for flashy and even compelling design and, for the price one pays, we'd say it even gives some flagship phones a run for their money. Those playful LEDs housed in the back are certainly quite the design feat, but they also serve some real functionality. One of those functions is something that actually turns your phone into a music-synced light show and while it's hidden away for one reason or another, you can definitely find it. All you need to say is the magic word.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO