The public is invited to check out the new walking trail along the northern portion of the Everett Waterfront. Here’s what you need to know from the Port of Everett. You’re invited! The Port of Everett is hosting a Baywood Trail Grand Opening Lunch and Trail Walk on Monday, July 25. Swing by the new Baywood nature trail anytime between noon and 2 p.m. to grab a hot dog lunch and your favorite ice cream treat courtesy of Port of Everett to celebrate the Port and Department of Ecology’s recently completed shoreline restoration! Bring along your furry friends (on leash) and we’ll have a little treat for them too! Baywood Park is located at 200 W. Marine View Drive. This is an informal event; no RSVP needed.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO