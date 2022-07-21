ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Local authorities rescue child from retention pond

By Editor
Leader-Union
 5 days ago

Emergency personnel rescued a four-year-old autistic child from a retention pond on last week. Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray said the department was notified of a missing child at approximately 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Officers began to comb the area and checked the home, which is located near the...

www.leaderunion.com

freedom929.com

BODY FOUND IN RICHLAND COUNTY

(OLNEY) The Richland County Coronor’s Office continues to investigate the death of a Clay City man, formerly of Noble, after his body was discovered early last Wednesday morning along Old Route 250, just east of the Richland County/Clay County line. Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 last Wednesday morning, July 20th, and found 43 year old Nathan Haase unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at 6:35. Haase was apparently riding a motorbike west of the North Clay Road and Old Route 250 intersection, near the Little Muddy Creek bridge, when he apparently collapsed. There was no trauma and no foul play is suspected. Results of an autopsy and toxicology report are pending. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coronor’s Office at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman dies in Illinois plane crash

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois. A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed around 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.
CENTRALIA, IL
City
Vandalia, IL
Vandalia, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist killed in River Road crash

A man from Lebanon, Illinois, was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Great River Road late Saturday. The Illinois State Police reports 26-year-old Dustin Brown was the victim in the single vehicle crash between Elsah and Chautauqua around 11:15pm Saturday. ISP District 18 reports Brown was operating his motorcycle...
LEBANON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for theft. Joshua Orrell of North Walnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. 33-year-old Aaron Hubbard of East Broadway in Centralia is being held in the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and violation of a court contact order. Bond is set at $20,000 on the warrant. Hubbard also.
MARION COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Witt Man Dies In Drunk Driving Accident

A 59 year old male from Witt was killed in a drunk driving accident that occured on Friday night. 34 year old Daniel Adams of Gillespie was traveling west on Illinois Route 16 about 1/4 mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt in Montgomery County. Adams left the roadway striking an ambankment and a tree. His passenger, the 59 year old male who has not been identified, died on the scene. Adams was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated iwth non-life threatening injuries.
WITT, IL
wgel.com

Two Fatal Vehicle Crashes, One Fatal Airplane Crash

Two fatal crashes occurred over the weekend. The first, which was Friday, July 22nd, happened around 7:25 PM and left one individual deceased and one injured. Illinois State Police report 34 year old Daniel Adams, of Gillespie, was westbound on Rt. 16, approximately a quarter-mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt, when his van veered off the road and struck and embankment and tree. The passenger, a 59-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Jack Arrested on White and Jefferson County Warrants

A 39 year old Norris City woman was arrested on multiple arrest warrants. Melisa Jack was arrested on Saturday July 23rd on a White County warrant for Deceptive Practice and on a Jefferson County warrant for Forgery. After Deputy Capeheart had her transported to the White County Jail, it was revealed during the booking of Jack that a small white plastic container was found in her purse, which would later test positive for Fentanyl. She was then also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jack is being held in the White County Jail on $3,500 bond.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Passenger killed in southern Illinois plane crash

A passenger was killed and the pilot seriously injured in a private plane crash in southern Illinois on Saturday. The Centralia Police Department was notified by a resident that a small aircraft had crashed into their swimming pool. The Marion County Coroner said conversation between first responders and the pilot...
ACCIDENTS
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia City Firemen remove smoke from home following skillet fire

Centralia City Firemen were called to the William Bauer home in the 400 block of South Lincoln late Sunday afternoon after a skillet caught fire on the stove. Firemen say the skillet had been taken into the backyard where firemen extinguished the remaining fire with a small amount of water.
CENTRALIA, IL
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

1 dead after plane crashes into pool in Centralia, Illinois

CENTRALIA, Ill. — One person died and another was injured after a small plane crashed into a pool Saturday in Centralia, Illinois. According to Flight Aware, a flight tracking app, the Beechcraft 35 Bonanza took off at 11:20 a.m. from Marshall County Airport in Lacon, Illinois, and was heading for Centralia Municipal Airport.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Metro East man killed in late motorcycle crash

ELSAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A man from Lebanon, Illinois was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Elsah, Illinois Saturday night. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100, a mile north of Mill Street. Dustin Brown, 26, was riding a 2012 Black Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 100 when the motorcycle went off the road to the right and hit a guardrail. The motorcycle then crossed the road and came to a rest in the left ditch.
ELSAH, IL
Effingham Radio

Pana Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in IDOC For Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

A Pana man was sentenced to 7.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The following has been released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook Page:. “CHRISTOPHER M. GREAR SENTENCED TO THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS FOR UNLAWFUL PARTICIPATION IN METHAMPHETAMINE MANUFACTURE AND AGGRAVATED FLEEING AND...
PANA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Alton couple faces drug felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton couple was charged with multiple drug felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Ryan W. Whary, 40, and Rachel N. Jorden, 30, both of the same address in Alton, were charged with two felonies each. Whary was charged with possession with intent to deliver... ★ FURTHER...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Pana man sentenced for meth manufacture, fleeing officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Pana was sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of meth manufacture and fleeing officers. Christopher Grear, 48, was charged with Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in […]
PANA, IL

