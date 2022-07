Oysters, paella, lobsters, and more are on our list. New England is brimming with food festivals this summer, and there are so many delicious cuisines to try. Whether you’re interested in seafood, wine, or tacos, there is something for everyone to sample. Some festivals are free and offer live entertainment, while for others, you may want to check out the VIP option for an exclusive experience.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO