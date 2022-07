Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Columbia Tusculum neighborhood so unique. A little slice of San Fran right here in the Queen City, Columbia Tusculum is home to many beautiful "Painted Lady" Victorian homes. These homes feature brightly colored exteriors, intricate architectural details, and stunning views as they perch high above the Ohio River. You can also find a great variety of bars and restaurants, spa and salons, fitness studios, parks and more. Watch the video above for a look around.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO