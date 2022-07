A home that has quite a few solid ties to the Swedish supergroup behind hits like "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia" is now on the market just outside of St. Petersburg. Located at 873 2nd Ave. S in Tierra Verde, the waterfront home was built in 1982, and was designed in the Swedish Longhouse style, which means there's two identical wings with two bedrooms, two baths and shared rooms in the middle. Perfect for a band featuring two married couples.

TIERRA VERDE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO