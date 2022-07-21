Child found dead at Florida home after critically injured girl walks to McDonald’s for help

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a child was found dead at a home in Longwood, Florida on Thursday morning after another child walked to an area McDonald’s to get help.

WESH reports that officers responded to a domestic situation at a home on Highland Street in Longwood at about 5:30 a.m. and found a 4-year-old girl deceased.

Police said a 12-year-old girl and a man were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Before they were hospitalized, the older girl walked about a mile from her home to an area McDonald’s to get help, police said.

Police said the man and the 4-year-old had stab wounds, but it’s unclear how the other girl was hurt.

Police said it was an isolated incident. The girls’ mother has been notified.

“If you know someone in a domestic situation, and they won’t speak up, speak up for them, so the situation does not escalate,” Sgt. Derek Chenoweth told reporters while discussing the case Thursday.

