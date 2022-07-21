ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

Child found dead at Florida home after critically injured girl walks to McDonald’s for help

By Athina Morris
 5 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a child was found dead at a home in Longwood, Florida on Thursday morning after another child walked to an area McDonald’s to get help.

WESH reports that officers responded to a domestic situation at a home on Highland Street in Longwood at about 5:30 a.m. and found a 4-year-old girl deceased.

Police said a 12-year-old girl and a man were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Before they were hospitalized, the older girl walked about a mile from her home to an area McDonald’s to get help, police said.

Police said the man and the 4-year-old had stab wounds, but it’s unclear how the other girl was hurt.

Police said it was an isolated incident. The girls’ mother has been notified.

“If you know someone in a domestic situation, and they won’t speak up, speak up for them, so the situation does not escalate,” Sgt. Derek Chenoweth told reporters while discussing the case Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.

Comments / 48

Jean
5d ago

So, so sad for everyone who's involved in this situation. 😢 That poor 12 year old that will have to live with this. Just can't imagine. My heart breaks for her. 💔💔💔

Reply
27
hunterwilder
5d ago

"the older child had walked about a mile to the McDonald's." I'm so sorry for everyone involved in this tragedy.

Reply
42
Linda jam
5d ago

The mother brought a thug into her domocile and put her children in harm's way? Now one is dead and the other ruined for life. Our society is treading down a very dark road. And to the 12 y.o. girl- if there was a way I could get you I would.

Reply(19)
28
 

