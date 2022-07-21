Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

$210 Million development will bring 230 units and 11,450 square feet of retail to Jefferson Boulevard. 3MR Capital and The John Buck Company have started construction on a joint mixed-use project that will build on land that used to be the home of a post office and Coco’s Restaurant in Culver City, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue. Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role as LA County Deputy District Attorney. Melissa Lyons is an incredibly talented and qualified individual with a unique story to tell as she enters the runoff stage of her campaign to become a LA County Judge!
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd. * Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Receives Six Violations In One Month. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
