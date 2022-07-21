ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $430,000 To Technical College For Workforce Development

 5 days ago
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $430,000 to Manatee Technical College through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. The award funds a Diesel Systems Technology course to prepare a highly skilled workforce for in-demand occupations in the transportation, distribution, and logistics industries.

“Advancing Florida’s workforce continues to be a top priority for my administration and this program will further expand opportunities for Floridians to gain skills as diesel technicians — one of the state’s most in demand industries,” said Governor DeSantis. “Congratulations to Manatee Technical College and the students who will be able to use this program to enter high-paying careers.”

The enhancement of workforce training through this program will directly address a targeted need in this region. The program will equip participants with the transferrable and sustainable skills and the academic and technical knowledge to excel in their industries.

Governor DeSantis’ promise to invest in the lives of Floridians and our workforce is reaffirmed by today’s award to Manatee Technical College,” said Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. “We will continue to use every available resource to help meet the evolving needs of the region and offer new career opportunities for Florida communities.”

“The idea that every student needs a university degree to be successful is mistaken,” said Henry Mack, Senior Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education. “We know that programs like diesel mechanics and the other valuable programs at Manatee Technical College result in earnings that rival most baccalaureate programs. This is an exciting step for the region in promoting the value of a career and technical education.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state.

Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc., and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

