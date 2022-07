New York state is allocating $6,406,100 to protect 768 acres of farmland from development in the mid-Hudson region. The money is part of more than $38 million that is being spent through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program. Throughout the state, there are 40 projects that have been funded to protect a total of 11,772 acres of farmland. The program is designed to help keep the agricultural land in production and ensure the long-term viability of New York’s farming operations.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO