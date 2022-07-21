ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Pasco Sheriff Seeking To ID Violent Armed Robbery Suspect In Wesley Chapel

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uudh2_0gnb9jnE00

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On July 19 around 7:20 p.m., a suspect, shown here, stole cash and merchandise from a business in the Wesley Chapel Blvd. area of Wesley Chapel.

The suspect was armed and hit a victim with a black, semi-automatic handgun, but did not fire the gun during the incident. The suspect was wearing a blue surgical mask, a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22024966. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com , or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

In the news: Biden Coming To Florida, Making Stops In Tampa And Orlando

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 5

49ers
5d ago

this is why we need to get rid of law enforcement they want the public to do there job. i say let this keep happening it's the American way

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Person on motorcycle dead in Tampa crash, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving on a motorcycle died in a crash around 7:43 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, deputies say. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the accident only involved the motorcycle and no other cars. Westbound Waters was closed between Twin Lakes Boulevard and Claonia Street while...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Pasco Sheriff Seeking#The Pasco Sheriff#Crime Tips Line#National Headlines
ABC Action News WFTS

Deputy-involved shooting in Hillsborough leaves 1 dead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been brought in to investigate an early morning deadly deputy-involved shooting at the Bristol Bay Apartments in Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department, deputies were sent to the apartment complex on the 4700 block of Bristol Bay...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thegabber.com

Contractor Found Dead in Gulfport Attic

A contractor was found dead while working in the attic of a Gulfport home July 11. The Gulfport Police Department said coworkers found 54-year-old James Long dead “after going up into the attic crawl space to do work.”. The home is located near 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard...
GULFPORT, FL
mynews13.com

Deputies in Florida fatally shoot man who grabbed firearm

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Deputies fatally shot a man who they say grabbed a firearm early Sunday following a chase that started when they were called to a Florida apartment complex because the man had fired shots at a rival outside a party, authorities said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Police: Man's burglary spree costs Pinellas air-conditioning companies more than $100,000

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Several air-conditioning companies all across Pinellas County are out of more than $100,000 because of one man’s burglary spree. Pinellas Park police arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Ismar Becirovic, on Friday for burglarizing A/C repair and supply businesses in multiple cities at least 37 times since April.
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
127K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy