Pasco Sheriff Seeking To ID Violent Armed Robbery Suspect In Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – On July 19 around 7:20 p.m., a suspect, shown here, stole cash and merchandise from a business in the Wesley Chapel Blvd. area of Wesley Chapel.

The suspect was armed and hit a victim with a black, semi-automatic handgun, but did not fire the gun during the incident. The suspect was wearing a blue surgical mask, a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22024966. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com , or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

