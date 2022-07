A downtown Columbia parking garage that has had at least eight suicides will be receiving steel window coverings this fall. Columbia’s city council voted in March to approve the $504,000 installation of side window panels at the Fifth and Walnut garage. It’s downtown’s tallest parking garage. Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that a contractor has been selected and that steel window coverings will be placed on all openings on floors five through eight. That’s what the city has funding for now.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO