Large-Scale ‘Active Shooter Drill’ Scheduled at High School Campus in MoVal
By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
5 days ago
A large-scale “active shooter drill” is scheduled Thursday in the Val Verde Unified School District, with organizers seeking to make it the “most realistic” rehearsal that they’ve attempted, drawing multiple agencies together for the training session. The drill, which will be staged at intervals,...
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office. The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts’ office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself. San Rafael police are seeking the public’s help to identify the burglar, who used an unknown tool to “manipulate” the office’s doorknob and get inside around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Fink. The crime was reported to police on Monday. Surveillance video shows the man moving between the office and a back storage area, where he pried open a filing cabinet, Fink said.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Search and Rescue (SAR) teams conducted extractions of two separate injured hikers over the Pioneer Day weekend. The first hiker was rescued in the Long Lake area and taken to the nearest medical facility on Saturday, July 23. The second hiker, in the Yellow Pine area, was extracted to the trailhead. The Summit County Search and Rescue ground team, Summit County Sheriff’s Horse Posse, U.S. Forest Service, Summit County EMS, and Intermountain LifeFlight responded to the incidents.
