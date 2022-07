George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery’s murders caught on video opened up the world to what people of color have been saying they have been fearful of since the beginning of time in America. Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks just to name a couple who were killed at the hands of police officers, who’s ‘murders’ were caught on video as well allowing for police brutality/misconduct/need of reform to be put on blast while allowing for justice to try to be served on their behalf. We can name count less others such as Tamir Rice that were killed by police and if weren’t for a video no matter what the punishment that was or was not handed down we know the truth. However you still have people that believe that police are just doing their job the best they can and some really are. But how many people of color have lost their life to police that aren’t really doing their job but acting on their personal beliefs of superiority?

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO