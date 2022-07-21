Authorities ID Man Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years. The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.

