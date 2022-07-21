ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities ID Man Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights

Cover picture for the articleCounty authorities Thursday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Boyle Heights. The...

Authorities ID Teen Fatally Shot While Driving in Harbor Gateway Area

Authorities Tuesday identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles over the weekend. The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Arnulfo Aguilar of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Woodland Hills

A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway, police said. Officers sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive at about 5:50 a.m. found the man with multiple stab wounds lying on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two dead, six others hurt in shooting at San Pedro park

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 Shot to Death in Palms in Possible Murder-Suicide

Two people were found shot to death in the Palms area of Los Angeles Monday, in what police say is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Regent Street, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found two people down with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the department’s Officer Rosario Cervantes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Shot In Dispute in Harbor City; One in Custody

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot during a dispute in Harbor City Monday evening, and one person was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Dorset Place and Woodbury Drive, near the Harbor (110) Freeway, and the deputy was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the sheriff’s department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man in Custody in Fatal Shooting in Long Beach

A man was in custody Tuesday in the fatal shooting of another man in Long Beach over the weekend, police said. Javier Jauregui, 29, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers went to...
LONG BEACH, CA
Boy dies after being found in bathtub at East Hollywood home

Update: The father of the 5-year-old boy was arrested late Monday night. An updated version of the story can be found here. Original post: A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after he was found unconscious in a bathtub at a home in East Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Burglary Suspect Barricaded in Cerritos

Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau are on the scene of a barricaded suspect situation Tuesday in Cerritos. The team was called at approximately 4 a.m. to the 12500 block of Corellian Court to assist deputies from the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station regarding a burglary suspect who is barricaded, said Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
19-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Long Beach Shooting

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting in Long Beach, police announced Monday. Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr., 47, and the unidentified woman were seated in a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of Andy Street on April 22 when two suspects approached them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Man Arrested in Death of 5-Year-Old Son

A man was in custody Tuesday in the death of his 5-year-old son, police said. Darwin Reyes, 32, was arrested after the boy was found unconscious in a bathtub by officers sent to the 4000 block of Marathon Street at about 2:20 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years.  The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA
​Victim Stabbed During Confrontation in La Puente July 24

LA PUENTE – A suspect armed with a four-inch knife escaped in a waiting vehicle after reportedly stabbing a victim in the arm Sunday afternoon. The assault with a deadly weapon occurred near 17301 Valley Blvd. just after 4:30 p.m. July 24. The armed suspect exited a black older-model Hyundai SUV and stabbed his victim once in the left arm, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s radio broadcast.
LA PUENTE, CA
Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man shot to death in Long Beach; three people detained

A man was shot to death in Long Beach and a police SWAT team surrounded a residence near the crime scene for several hours before detaining three people for questioning, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
LAPD officers fatally shoot man in El Sereno

EL SERENO -- A man in his 30s who ran from Los Angeles Police Department officers after they stopped him near Cal State Los Angeles was shot and killed Friday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:51 p.m. near Lansdowne and Eastern avenues after officers from the Hollenbeck Station observed the suspect's vehicle and when they approached him he got out and ran away, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laguna Niguel Woman Gets One Year For Fatal Stabbing

A 58-year-old Laguna Niguel woman reported to jail Monday to serve one year behind bars for fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend seven years ago. Michele Lynn Green pleaded guilty April 5 to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter. Green had been facing charges of murder with a sentencing enhancement for...
Man Shot by Rifle-Wielding Suspect in Van Nuys

A man in his 30s was wounded Saturday afternoon in a Van Nuys shooting by a rifle-wielding man who fled the scene. The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of Peach Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

