Los Angeles, CA

Lakers pushing for Buddy Hield trade with Kyrie Irving talks stalled

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

At the moment, there is “no traction” on a potential Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap between the Nets and the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Stalled talks have subsequently spurred the Lakers to look elsewhere for backcourt reinforcements. Los Angeles currently has “re-engaged” conversation with the Pacers, expressing interest in acquiring Indiana shooting guard Buddy Hield.

“That could be a deal that could include Russell Westbrook, if you’re talking about also having Myles Turner in that deal,” McMenamin said Wednesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

“Or rather, it would be a secondary move where you would be talking a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to try and get Hield.”

Hield, a six-year NBA veteran, averaged 15.6 points per game last season, his lowest output since the 2017-18 season. But after a midseason trade from Sacramento to Indiana, Hield had a notable uptick in production, averaging 18.2 points per game and starting in all 26 games he appeared in.

Of most pertinence to the Lakers, Hield has established himself as one of the game’s top marksmen, a career 39.8 percent 3-point shooter who makes an average of three 3-pointers per game. Los Angeles could use a volume 3-point threat to complement Westbrook, who shot under 30% from beyond the arc last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeDOD_0gnb9J2S00
Buddy Hield playing against the Pistons on April 3, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkhOy_0gnb9J2S00
As one of the game’s top shooters, Hield would provide instant help for the Lakers.

It’s not the first time that the Lakers have pursued Hield, either. Last July, before going all-in on Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Wizards, Los Angeles allegedly had a deal in place with Sacramentot that would have made Hield a Laker.

