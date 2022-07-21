ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie’s huge ‘Barbie’ paycheck revealed: New highest-paid actress

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 5 days ago

Margot Robbie is being hailed as the new “highest-paid actress” as her colossal salary for the much-hyped comedy has been revealed.

The Aussie actress, 32, is cashing in $12.5 million for starring in the title role of Oscar-nominated writer-director Greta Gerwig’s film based on the iconic Mattel doll of the same name, Variety reported .

Ryan Gosling, who co-stars as Ken in the hot-pink-filled flick , is also scoring $12.5 million.

Other high-earning actors who still rank above Robbie’s impressive pay grade include screen legends such as Denzel Washington (“The Equalizer 3”), who’s raking in $20 million, Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), coming in hot with $30 million and Tom Cruise, who ranks as the highest-paid actor with $100 million for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

As for Robbie’s female peers, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown earned $10 million for the new Netflix movie “Enola Holmes 2.”

Ryan Gosling and Robbie share a laugh on set of “Barbie” late last month.
APEX / MEGA
Margot Robbie transforms into Barbie, rides in pink convertible for film

Also on the list were Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween Ends”) bringing in $3.5 million and Anya-Taylor Joy (“Furiosa”) receiving $1.8 million.

Robbie previously grossed $10 million for her 2020 Harley Quinn standalone film “Birds of Prey.”

The “I, Tonya” actress stars alongside Gosling, 41, as the “pretty loser” Ken , as well as Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon in next year’s “Barbie.”

According to Deadline , the plot is about “Barbie getting kicked out of Barbieland because she’s not perfect enough” and she “goes on an adventure” to save Barbieland only to realize “that the key to happiness is belief in oneself.”

Robbie even celebrated her 32nd birthday on set earlier this month and was gifted a bright Barbie-themed birthday cake with the phrase “Happy Birthday Barbie Margot!” scrawled with light pink icing.

Pretty in pink!
Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

“Barbie” is slated to drive her hot pink convertible into theaters July 21, 2023.

Robbie and Gosling were seen together filming scenes for the new “Barbie” movie in June.
APEX / MEGA

