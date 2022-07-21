ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers vs. Marlins prediction: Take road underdog to start second half

By Stitches
 5 days ago
More mail. Daddy Faddy, who started to play against us three weeks ago. “Unbelievable what you’re doing. 15-3 since I’ve been playing against you. Something like 40-10 in the last 50. Starting to believe! Keep up the good work. Amazing run.” Who’s your Daddy, Faddy?

And we’re back. The second half begins. The Rangers visit the Marlins, and I haven’t been this excited since Duck Dynasty premiered on Fox Nation.

Texas’ Jon Gray (6-4, 3.71) has won his last two starts, is 5-1 over his last seven and pitched a gem in his last outing, one-hitting the A’s for seven innings. Miami’s Pablo Lopez (6-4, 2.86), reliable throughout the first half, has allowed four runs over his last 16 ¹/₃ innings. We will take Gray and the road ‘dog Rangers for 10 units.

We begin the second half up +1,876 tobyharrahs.

