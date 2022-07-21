Tanglewood in the City Returns to First Street Common, Pittsfield Massachusetts

It's coming around once again! National Night Out is returning to the Northern Berkshires with events scheduled to take place in North Adams, Adams, and Williamstown. The event is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and it's your chance to meet and learn about your local public safety personnel. Events are taking place in three separate locations. The National Night Out in North Adams will take place at Noel Field from 5 PM to 8 PM. In Adams, events will be held on Hoosac Street from 5 PM to 7 PM. In Williamstown, the fun will take place at The Spruces from 3 PM to 7 PM.
The Town of Great Barrington has some special happenings taking place on Thursday, Aug. 4. First of all the annual Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show will be taking place which is always a fun and exciting outing for the entire family. You can get all of the details about the car show by going here.
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
Grab a spot on the grass and unpack a sandwich, some fruit and a cookie for a peaceful picnic in Massachusetts this summer. Massachusetts has numerous parks and beaches that residents can find a spot at to lay out a blanket and enjoy a lunch together. But some of the best spot include unique views, water slides, hiking and popcorn.
Working in radio I get a chance to speak with musicians throughout Berkshire County. When we were in the heart of the pandemic, many Berkshire musicians told me how they missed playing out and getting together with their bands. Some bands forged ahead and took the time during the pandemic to brush up and rehearse regularly while others were on break due to safety measures related to COVID-19. The common theme I have heard from most Berkshire County musicians as of late as they are glad that they can get back out and perform whether it's summer concerts, street fairs, town parks, etc. It doesn't really matter the venue so much, our county's talented and amazing musicians are just happy to perform live once again.
Berkshire County is a busy and fun place during the summer. Events are constantly taking place and many of these events take place outside under big beautiful tents. Whether it's graduation parties, class reunions, birthday parties, or weddings (just to name a few), many of these gatherings take place outdoors as a way to enjoy the summer season while beautiful Berkshire County serves as a backdrop for these special moments.
It has been a wonderful summer in Great Barrington. So far, except for a few bad moments, it’s been perfect, so perfect that we just don’t want to screw it up. I should be scolding myself because in moments like these, the last thing you should do is to talk about how well things have been going. That’s called a kinehora. For those who are not conversant in Yiddish, a kinehora is like saying, “Don’t tempt fate.” It translates roughly to “no evil eye.”
NORTHAMPTON — An Amherst resident who alleges his 2009 Mercedes Benz sedan sustained significant damage after hitting a pothole on a town road has filed a lawsuit in Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton seeking a jury trial to recoup the more than $5,000 in repair work. An attorney for...
PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Palmer is reporting a sinkhole at the lower bridge connecting Belchertown and Bondsville. While repairs are being made, traffic coming from Belchertown to Palmer will be detoured to Keyes Street and then to Depot Street. The lane into Belchertown will remain open.
The sounds coming from the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield on Sunday were the opening strains of their first Celtic Musical Festival. Visitors began gathering at noon for the day long festival.
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post in a local Chicopee forum caught our attention. People are raising questions over the installation of speed tables along Front Street. “We’re piloting this program, so this is the first installation. We’re going to have four speed tables installed on Front Street....
Once again, multiple law enforcement organizations working together as a team leads to the arrest of a Springfield man right here in Berkshire County. And this individual was apparently caught on camera defacing a Sheriff's Office building!. Proving the theory that "teamwork makes the dream work", Pittsfield Police and Berkshire...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting Sunday in Springfield, where one woman celebrated her 100th birthday. Pauline Lamothe celebrated the big milestone surrounded by friends, family, and members of the Springfield community. Western Mass News stopped by and spoke with the birthday girl, who said she feels good...
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – After more than three decades organizing the La Festa Baseball exchange, George Canales knows the event as well as anyone. But he did not see this moment coming. “They kept it a surprise on me,” Canales said. “I didn’t know about it.”
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
