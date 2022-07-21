ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Henderson County Solid Waste giving away mulch, supply limited

By Christian Smith, Hendersonville Times-News
 5 days ago
Henderson County Solid Waste is giving away free mulch on a first-come, first-serve basis on July 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to a July 20 press release. For mulch pickup outside of these times, call the Transfer Station to inquire about scheduling an appointment for mulch pick up.

The Mulch giveaway will take place at the transfer station for trailers and commercial vehicles and at the Convenience Center for residents to self-load into containers or truck beds. The mulch is composed of brush, trees and similar debrie that has been collected at the County Transfer Station. The available mulch is single-ground and unscreened; it is not finished mulch and is not appropriate for landscaping.

Those with trailers or commercial vehicles must first check in at the Transfer Station scale house. From there they will be directed to the mulch loading area where Transfer Station staff will assist with loading. Once the mulch is loaded, it must be secured before leaving the Transfer Station and exiting through the scale house. Bring a tarp and other necessary equipment to secure your load.

The mulch giveaway at the Convenience Center will be for residents who need smaller amounts of mulch. Mulch will be available starting July 21 and will be available while supplies last and as staffing allows. Mulch will be available to self-load. Residents will need to bring tools, safety equipment, and containers. Staff assistance is not available for loading mulch at the Convenience Center. Mulch load must be secured before leaving the Convenience Center.

The Henderson County Transfer Station is located at 191 Transfer Station Dr. The Henderson County Convenience Center is located at 265 Convenience Center Dr. For more information about the mulch giveaway, call the Transfer Station at 828-697-4505 or the Environmental Programs Coordinator at 828-694-6524.

