PIMA – Just as the heart of a storm cell was pummeling Pima early Sunday morning, the Pima Volunteer Fire Department was called to duty. For those not awake in the late evening or early morning hours, it was a serious light show of lightning as the storm made its way westward from the York area, into Solomon and Safford. The cloud group then met up with another cloud group that had descended north into Pima from Mount Graham and together they mixed with a loud bang and assorted showers.

PIMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO