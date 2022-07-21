ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas heat drives Little Rock Zoo to modify admission hours

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago
Kevin Keeps Kool in the Pool Courtesy: Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to the extreme heat in central Arkansas, officials with the Little Rock Zoo have modified their admission hours.

Starting Thursday, zoo officials said that they will limit outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day for the well-being of the staff and animals. The zoo hours are now 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the last admission at 1:30 p.m.

The hours to the Café Africa, train and carousel will also be modified:

Café Africa Hours – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zoo Train Hours – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carousel Hours – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Zoo officials said that they will operate on the modified schedule until further notice. For more updates from the Little Rock Zoo, visit their Facebook page.

KARK 4 News

Conway Police Department trains for school protection

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway schools have another level of protection after recent police training. Last week, the Conway Police Department participated in what it called “Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training” at Conway schools. Officers engaged in various responses to possible situations, including infiltration techniques, moving with and against a group, field care and a range of “what if” scenarios.
CONWAY, AR
