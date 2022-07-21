Kino-88 Road closed near low water ford due to high waters

Dr. James Swift Chism, a.k.a. “Doc” or “Swift”, depending on how one knew him, departed this life on July 22, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1956 in Tompkinsville, KY. As a teen, he was an Eagle Scout and an athlete, participating in football, basketball, and track, and later volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps. It was in a middle school classroom in Tompkinsville that he acquired the nickname Swift during a bout of youthful shenanigans, and the name stuck.

