Barren County, KY

Kino-88 Road closed near low water ford due to high waters

By Brennan Crain
wcluradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW — A portion of a roadway in Barren County is closed due to excessive waters and damage to a low water ford. Kino-88 Road is closed until further notice, according to a news...

www.wcluradio.com

wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of July 18, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded in Barren County from July 18 – 22, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. July 18, 2022:. Robert C. Miller...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH DURING VEHICLE PURSUIT IN HARDIN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - KSP is reporting that the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved vehicle pursuit including a fatality which occurred on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 P.M in Hardin County. CIRT responded to the scene, and the investigation into the...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

AAA: Pump prices slide lower

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 18 cents lower this week at $3.884, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $3.884. Average price during the week of July 18, 2022 $4.062. Average price during the week of July...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

TJ Regional Health postpones ‘Back-to-School’ carnival

GLASGOW — TJ Regional Health announced its Back-to-School Carnival planned Tuesday evening is postponed due to inclement weather. The event was scheduled to be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beaver Trail Park, Shelter #2 in Glasgow. It will be rescheduled, according to a news release from the health group. The rescheduled date was not detailed.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Steven Wilkinson

Steven Jay Wilkinson, 66, Glasgow, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence. Born in Crawfordsville, IN, he was the son of the late William Tate “Bill” Wilkinson and Marilyn Joan Foxworthy Wilkinson. Steven was a coin collector; an avid fisherman; a wood worker who liked to carve items and create trinkets and things like doll houses; and a faithful follower of God.
GLASGOW, KY
adairvoice.com

Adair man airlifted after motorcycle collision

Patrick Loy of Columbia was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital July 21 after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Montpelier Rd., just before the Russell County line. Preliminary investigation by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office indicates Loy, 32, along with passenger Cara Pemberton of Russell...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Darrell Gilley

Darrell Wayne Gilley, 63, of Glasgow, passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at his residence. He is a member of the Antioch Baptist Church near Lamb, KY. Darrell is survived by his mother & stepfather, Magdalene Shockley and David of Glasgow; uncles, Clarence, Malcom, and Walter Hunley all of Glasgow, and James Hunley, Jr. and wife Brenda of Edmonton, KY; aunts, Jimmie Houchens and husband Hugh of Glasgow, KY, Julia Moran and husband Charles of Greenbrier, TN; along with several cousins to morn his passing.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Two dead following Butler County collision

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says two men are dead following a crash on I-165. On Tuesday, July 19 shortly after 1 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Butler County, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated troopers responded to the scene located at the 20 mile marker of I-165 northbound in the Sugar Grove community.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Betty Marie Adams Page

Betty Marie Adams Page, age 93, of Glasgow passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Shanti Niketon Hospice Home in Glasgow. Born August 12, 1928 in Jefferson City, TN she was the daughter of the late Frank Adams and Minnie Gilbert Adams Cockrum. She worked at Key Industries and was...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Dr. George Whiteside Jr.

Dr. George Philip Whiteside Jr., 78, of Glasgow, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born in Glasgow on October 22, 1943, to the late Dr. George and Mary Florence Whiteside. He practiced dentistry in Glasgow for 47 years, the last 10 of which were with his son, Will. He was an avid tennis player, biker, and outdoor enthusiast.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow Council to vote on new additions to nuisance ordinance

GLASGOW — Certain additions to a city nuisance ordinance are up for a vote Monday evening by members of the Glasgow City Council. The ordinance being addressed is 95.03, according to a meeting agenda released Friday by city government. Three additions to the ordinance up for vote Monday include prolonged parking prohibitions, the control of weeds and plant growth on properties, and the use of upholstered furniture as lawn furniture.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Joann Carolyn Heath

Joann Carolyn Heath age 80 of Upton passed away Friday evening, July 22nd at her home. She was the wife of Beeler Heath, the mother Joe Heath(Lakeisha), Cheryl Jaggers, Debbie Turner(Charlie)and Melinda Riggs(Robert), a mamaw to Bradley, Ryan, C.J., Lauren, Kyrstan, Airyl and Logan and great-grandma to Braydon, Taytum, Stella & Levi.
UPTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Dr. James Swift Chism

Dr. James Swift Chism, a.k.a. “Doc” or “Swift”, depending on how one knew him, departed this life on July 22, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1956 in Tompkinsville, KY. As a teen, he was an Eagle Scout and an athlete, participating in football, basketball, and track, and later volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps. It was in a middle school classroom in Tompkinsville that he acquired the nickname Swift during a bout of youthful shenanigans, and the name stuck.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Wayne Fulkerson Jr.

Wayne E. Fulkerson, Jr. 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Friday, July 22, 2022. The Jefferson County native was a son of the late Wayne Fulkerson, Sr. and Dorothy Yekel Fulkerson. He was a dental technician for over 50 years for Dr. Ransdell Dental Office. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church. Wayne was very kind hearted, loved helping people and loved old cars.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Milton Johnson

Milton Johnson, age 79 of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, July 25, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on August 4, 1942 to the late Jim and Dulcie Basham Johnson. Milton was a former subcontractor for Pike Electric and P and...
BROWNSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Mary Frances Carroll

Mary Frances Carroll age 77 of Bonnieville passed away Friday, July 22nd at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late James & Hazel Gaddie Ragland. Mary was a former cook with the Bacon Creek Café in Bonnieville. She was a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church and a former auxiliary member of the Bonnieville Volunteer Fire Department as well as a dedicated supporter.
BONNIEVILLE, KY

