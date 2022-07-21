Kino-88 Road closed near low water ford due to high waters

Darrell Wayne Gilley, 63, of Glasgow, passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at his residence. He is a member of the Antioch Baptist Church near Lamb, KY. Darrell is survived by his mother & stepfather, Magdalene Shockley and David of Glasgow; uncles, Clarence, Malcom, and Walter Hunley all of Glasgow, and James Hunley, Jr. and wife Brenda of Edmonton, KY; aunts, Jimmie Houchens and husband Hugh of Glasgow, KY, Julia Moran and husband Charles of Greenbrier, TN; along with several cousins to morn his passing.
