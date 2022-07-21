ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Volunteers build student-designed playground in Fort Worth

fox4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers are working together to build a playground designed...

www.fox4news.com

fox4news.com

Man killed outside east Fort Worth gas station

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died in an overnight shooting outside an east Fort Worth gas station. Police said he was shot several times at the Conoco gat station on Meadowbrook Lane and Oakland Boulevard. He died at the scene. So far, police have not said what led up...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas - A shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning left one person dead and sent three others to a hospital. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m., in the 2300 block of S. Riverside Drive. Responding officers found a man and woman who had been shot. Both...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect gets away after Haltom City police chase and shooting

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Haltom City police officers shot at a driver who led them on a chase into north Fort Worth. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday as officers were trying to pull over a driver on Creech Street. But that driver refused to stop and instead drove off.
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Cold Case: Ferris police hoping for tips about 2009 double murder

FERRIS, Texas - Police in the southern Dallas County city of Ferris are hoping for new leads on a double murder from more than a decade ago. Steven Taylor and his girlfriend, Janine Johnson, were stabbed to death in their home on Church Street in Ferris in 2009. Police said there were no signs of forced entry or any struggle.
FERRIS, TX
KDAF

The very best drive-thrus to stop at in and around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves the convenience that a drive-thru restaurant provides, sometimes convenience means not best quality however, quality is always in the eyes or the taste buds of the beholder. Summertime is in full swing at this point in North Texas and crazy enough July is about...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Doctors say COVID-19 cases in children on the rise

In Dallas, the latest COVID-19 case numbers reveal more youngsters are getting sick. But it's not all bad news. Good Day talked to Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, the chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health, about the latest trends. He also offers advice to parents.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police need help IDing man in Dallas road rage attack

DALLAS - Dallas police now confirm they are looking for the man seen on cellphone video attacking two women after a minor traffic accident. Shaudae McMillan told FOX 4 the man punched her and a friend in the face early Saturday morning. She said the attack happened after his car...
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX

