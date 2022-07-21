ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Cornelia “Connie” Brummel

By Patty Vandenberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornelia “Connie” Brummel, age 84, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Connie was a child of the covenant, prayer warrior, prayer partner, and longtime member of Fourteenth Street Christian Reformed Church. She was a life-long educator who taught at Oakdale Christian, Dearborn Christian,...

Robert Myaard

Robert Dale Myaard, of Zeeland, MI passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Bob was born December 14, 1933, to John Sr. and Maggie Myaard in Forest Grove and was a long-time member of Forest Grove Reformed Church. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Anne Myaard, his son, Dale R. Myaard, and his siblings John Myaard and Pat DeYoung. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Evelyn Nan Myaard; by Dale’s wife Kathleen Joy Myaard and their children, Jason Myaard, Sarah Myaard, Rachel (Ryan) Gates, and Eric (Shelby) Myaard; his daughter Ginny Lou Hager, her husband Kevin, and their children, Allison (Tyler) Vollink, Courtney (Cole) Grysen, and Isaiah (Abigail) Hager; his daughter Molly Anne Huizinga, her husband Dan, and their son Daniel; his 8 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Iris Myaard; his brother, Jerry (Gloria) Myaard, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert (Marcia) Walters.
ZEELAND, MI
Marian Holtgeerts

Marian Holtgeerts, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Marian was a Holland resident her entire life. She attended Holland High School. She was employed at General Electric, Gentex, and finished her career at Trendway. She was legally blind and took care of her mother for years until her mother’s death.
HOLLAND, MI
Jerrold “Jack” De Frell

Jerrold “Jack” De Frell age 93, of Holland, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at an area care center. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland, with Rev. Philip D. Kok officiating. The burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Graafschap CRC. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools and the Historical Fund at Graafschap CRC.
HOLLAND, MI
Robert Junior Geerlings

Robert Junior Geerlings, age 84, passed away in Holland on Friday, July 22nd, 2022. Robert was born on April 8th, 1938 in Zeeland, Michigan to Martin and Reka Geerlings. Robert was a Zeeland police officer for 5 years. He was the police officer of the year in 1964. After that, Robert was a postal worker for 30 years. He was also a bus driver and a service member of the Michigan Army National guard. Robert was a long-time member of Faith Reformed Church of Zeeland, where he was known to memorize Bible scriptures. As well as a lifetime member of Jaycees and an Ambuc’s volunteer. After retirement, Robert loved to garden. Robert will be deeply missed by many. In honor of Robert’s life, please bring a clean empty can of pop to the memorial.
ZEELAND, MI
Anita Oliva Gonzales

Anita Gonzales Oliva, 71 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Born August 18, 1950, in Weslaco, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Salamon and Josephina (Vallejo) Gonzales and the wife of the late Antonio Perez Oliva. Anita attended Fennville High School and was a long-time resident of Fennville.
FENNVILLE, MI
Rescue crews recover Ohio man who drowned in Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have confirmed that recovery crews have found the body of an Ohio man in Lake Michigan in Muskegon County. Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Michael Hooffstetter who was recovered around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, according to the Muskegon Police Department.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Holland man suffers serious injuries after his vehicle is struck by semi

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A 66-year-old Holland suffered serious injuries after apparently pulling his vehicle into the path of a semi-tractor trailer Monday morning at the intersection of New Holland Street and 112th Avenue. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man from Holland was traveling northbound on...
HOLLAND, MI
Clerks concerned about unofficial election information being reported on some media sites

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Officials in Ottawa and Kent counties says election results data posted on several local media sites didn’t come from them. In a joint statement, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons and Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said their teams received calls and messages Monday morning concerning election results data that has been posted on local media sites. The statement said, “We want to be very clear that results posted on these sites were not provided by official election administrators, nor were our offices involved in any way.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

