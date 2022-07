Are you missing your wedding band? Did you happen to lose it somewhere in Lake George? If so, a man vacationing at the lake may have found it. Last week, Mark Williams was doing some free diving in Lake George in the town of Hague. He came across an underwater cliff. Sitting on the cliff's ledge was, what appeared to be, someone's wedding ring. Williams said if the ring had originally fallen a few inches further, it would have missed the ledge and fallen about 30 or 40 more feet to the bottom of the lake - where it is unlikely it would have ever been recovered.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO