A former Cleveland Metropolitan School District employee has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for her involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Christine Priola, a 50-year-old resident of Willoughby and former educator with CMSD, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C.

