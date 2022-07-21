Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue. Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
A woman was rescued after falling near a popular Palisades hiking trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 3 p.m. in Topanga State Park, in a remote section of Los Liones Trail. LAFD crews arrived to find an adult female hiker...
Dr. Robert Cameron gets his old job back, federal officials announce. A whistleblower doctor who was pushed into retirement after raising concerns about anesthesia staffing during surgeries at the West Los Angeles VA hospital has got his job back. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) last week announced a...
