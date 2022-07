As August 9 draws near, and you the voters will choose your next sheriff, I want to encourage you to vote for Florian Chojnacki. I hired Florian 16 years ago because of his experience, honesty, and integrity; qualities the sheriff’s department was looking for in a deputy, including his commitment to the safety of our county. He has been a great example of what your next sheriff should be and demonstrates the qualities Portage County needs.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO