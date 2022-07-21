Cop Shop (7/20)

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man was killed over the weekend when his pickup truck overturned in southwest Kansas. The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on 33rd Avenue about five miles north of Greensburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Gage Hosheit was heading south when his Toyota Tundra went off the right side of the road. The pickup then went back onto the road, across both lanes and rolled.

