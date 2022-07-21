Salute to Veterans Race

Northwest Iowa — We’ve had scattered rain showers, but as a whole, it’s still pretty dry in northwest Iowa. And it’s drier the further south you go, up to a point. According to the latest information from the US Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the area of extreme drought in Plymouth, Cherokee, and Woodbury counties hasn’t changed much. It still involves all but the very northern tier of Plymouth County, basically the northwest half of Woodbury County, and nearly the west half of Cherokee County, and extends across the Big Sioux River into South Dakota, and across the Missouri River into Nebraska.

LYON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO