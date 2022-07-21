ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Salute to Veterans Race

By Kevin Tlam
kicdam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer, IA (KICD) — 138 race cars were checked in at last night’s special “Salute to Veteran’s” night at the Clay...

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

RAGBRAI Stops in Emmetsburg

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — Displaying local heritage is a big part of the overnight stops on RAGBRAI’s cross-state tour, and Emmetsburg will be celebrating it’s Irish roots according to Chamber Director Deb Haight. In addition to the Irish-theme welcome, there will be other chances for those in...
EMMETSBURG, IA
KLEM

Monday News – July 25, 2022

Spectators watching the Saturday Merrill Daze parade had the treat of seeing a 1948 Merrill fire truck. Josh Delutri showed off the piece of history that he plans on driving in area parades and displaying at the Plymouth County Fair. The 22 year Merrill man said he used parts of...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Common Carp Dying in Storm Lake

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Storm Lake City Officials say they’ve been in contact with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources about an abnormally high number of dead fish washing up on the shoreline. A post from the city late last night quotes a DNR biologist as saying the kill appears to be a disease that is attacking common carp, and other species are not being affected.
STORM LAKE, IA
City
Spencer, IA
County
Clay County, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
KLEM

Saturday News – July 23, 2022

Meet Crystal McHugh. Crystal is the new Plymouth County Mental Health Coordinator and General Relief Director. She had been with the Area Education Agency and prior to that was a school counselor at Sacred Heart in Sioux City. She holds a Masters in school counseling. She says her new dual position involves helping individuals with things like rental assistance and coordinating services and funding for individuals through Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Holte talks guns with Sioux County Dems

REGIONAL—Lenore Holte lives in a house where her husband’s shotgun is securely stored in a gun safe until he takes it out for an annual hunting trip to Minnesota. The Johnson County woman and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteer isn’t against gun ownership. She does, however, believe in responsible gun storage and the importance of laws designed to reduce gun violence.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Lally’s BBQ is Back

That delicious Lally’s Barbeque Sauce is once again hitting the retail shelves. Tom Mullally says this savory sauce uses the same recipe used at the restaurant, a family recipe passed down for years. Sales representative, Lori Westhoff says you can not only buy the barbeque sauce at Lally’s Eastside...
LE MARS, IA
kicdam.com

Dale Seehusen, 66, of Pomeroy

Services for 66-year-old Dale Seehusen of Pomeroy will be Thursday, July 28th at 10:30 AM at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, July 27th from 4 PM to 6 PM. Powers Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
POMEROY, IA
#Salute#Race Cars#Veterans Race#The Clay County Clash
kicdam.com

Wright County Urn Found in Jackson County Cemetery

Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Six injured in accident near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Six people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:25 p.m. Thursday, July 21, on 300th Street, two miles northwest of Rock Valley. Thirty-seven-year-old Wilmer Omar Cardenas-Alvarado of Rock Valley was driving west when he lost control of his 2005 Ford F-150 pickup, which entered the south ditch and struck a field driveway, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
nwestiowa.com

Two hurt in crash north of Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 4:15 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the intersection of Highway 75 and 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. Twenty-three-year-old Kailee Rose Jenness of Spirit Lake was driving north on Highway 75 when her 2007 Toyota Camry...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Two Spirit Lake Residents Involved in Sioux County Crash

Two Spirit Lake Residents Involved in Sioux County Crash. Orange City, IA (KICD) — Two Spirit Lake residents were involved in a crash on Highway 75 just North of Sioux Center on Friday. 19 year old Chloe Spooner was headed North on the highway and had slowed down for...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Mildred Duer, 100, of Ringsted

Services for 100-year-old Mildred Duer of Ringsted will be Thursday, July 28th at 10:30 AM at United Lutheran Church in Ringsted. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, July 27th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Ringsted is in charge of arrangements.
RINGSTED, IA
kiwaradio.com

Camera Catches Glimpse Of Big Cat Near Big Spirit, DNR Says Probably A Bobcat

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Some people who live and vacation near Spirit Lake are a little concerned after a low-resolution video seemed to show some sort of big cat near the lake. This past week, a video was posted to a lakes area Facebook group. The video seemed to show a big breed of cat, which most people seemed to think was a mountain lion, near East Bay of Big Spirit Lake.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Latest Drought Monitor: Moderate Drought Moves Into Lyon County, Other Parts Of Our Area Stable

Northwest Iowa — We’ve had scattered rain showers, but as a whole, it’s still pretty dry in northwest Iowa. And it’s drier the further south you go, up to a point. According to the latest information from the US Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the area of extreme drought in Plymouth, Cherokee, and Woodbury counties hasn’t changed much. It still involves all but the very northern tier of Plymouth County, basically the northwest half of Woodbury County, and nearly the west half of Cherokee County, and extends across the Big Sioux River into South Dakota, and across the Missouri River into Nebraska.
LYON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Why Iowa voters are being asked if EMS is an essential service

IOWA — Many emergency medical services agencies across Iowa are facing shortages in staff, with rural areas seeing the most impact. Leaders are looking to designate EMS an essential service in their communities. A state law enacted last year would allow counties to do so by holding a referendum. If residents vote to make EMS […]

