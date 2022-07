Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Me Time and Echoes, Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 and Showtime’s Let The Right One In. Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg star in the comedy film Me Time. Hart plays a stay-at-home dad looking for some personal time alone when his wife and children go on vacation without him. Hilarity ensues when he reconnects with an old friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend. Me Time premieres on Netflix on Aug. 26.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO