(UNDATED) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Marquette County to aid in recovery efforts from flash flooding on May 12th. The state of emergency declaration makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. It authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

7 DAYS AGO