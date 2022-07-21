ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fred Says That Christian Eriksen Can Add A Lot To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
 5 days ago

Manchester United midfielder Fred has been speaking about the arrival of Christian Eriksen and what the player can bring to the group as well as how he thinks he will make an impact on the pitch.

Fred who has been finding his feet once again under Erik Ten Hag in pre season is a player that has struggled to make an impact as big as he'd have liked in previous seasons.

The Brazilian midfielder is one that United fans seem to have split opinions over as the player often comes under a decent amount of criticism for performances.

However the midfielder did make some improvements last season and also helped United out with some important goals at times across the season.

Ten Hag seems to value Fred and judging by pre season seems to have a belief that the player has something to offer in his side next season.

A new face however will be slotting into United's midfield next season - Christian Eriksen joined United in the past weeks on a free transfer after leaving Brentford following the conclusion of the last campaign.

Fred has been speaking about Eriksen recently and has said "He's a very experienced player, I'm sure he'll contribute a lot. He seems like a great person and will add to our group. I'm fully behind him. We want to achieve our goals together and he can add a lot to our team.”

Comments / 0

