ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Injuries reported after a rollover crash on southbound I-280 in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gnb4urg00
Injuries reported after a rollover crash on southbound I-280 in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report

Injuries were reported after a traffic collision in San Francisco. As per the initial information, the rollover crash was reported on southbound I-280 north of the Cesar Chavez exit [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA)

Injuries reported after a crash in San Jose (San Jose, CA)Nationwide Report. Injuries were reported after a crash Monday morning in San Jose involving an overturned tractor trailer. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at about 9:23 a.m. on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 [...]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Sausalito (Sausalito, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Sausalito (Sausalito, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic collision Saturday evening in Sausalito. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of U.S. Highway 101 south of the Rodeo Exit, near the Robin Williams Tunnel in response to a single-vehicle crash [...]
SAUSALITO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
KRON4 News

One dead in overnight crash, San Jose

(KRON) — One person died in a solo vehicle crash in San Jose last night, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD). Officers were called to Aborn Road and Brigadoon Way to investigate a traffic collision that involved one vehicle. According to police, a 2004 black Honda sedan with only a driver inside was headed west on Aborn Road in the third lane when it traveled outside of the roadway and hit a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
Nationwide Report

Man killed after a single-car crash in Orinda (Orinda, CA)

Man killed after a single-car crash in Orinda (Orinda, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, a man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Orinda. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 24, between Camino Pablo and the St. Stephens off-ramp [...]
ORINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#California Resources#Traffic Accident#I 280#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
KRON4 News

Campus evacuated in San Jose due to bomb threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A school in San Jose has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Officers will be conducting a sweep of the Unitek College Campus. As of 5:30 p.m., the building has been cleared, and no suspicious devices were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of affordable homes could replace southwest San Jose shopping center

SAN JOSE — A big residential complex with hundreds of affordable homes and some retail might replace a San Jose shopping center, plans being floated at city hall show. An estimated 280 homes would be developed on the site of a shopping center at the corner of Union Avenue and South Bascom Avenue in southwest San Jose, according to a very preliminary proposal filed with San Jose planners.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy