Holland Police Log July 20-21, 2022

Dr. Karen A. Lichti, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2022. Dr. Karen A. Lichti (November 1945 – July 2022) of Holland Michigan was born in Erie, Pennsylvania. She is the oldest child of William and Mildred (Keinath) Johnson and sister to Peter and Andrew. Karen was a lifelong learner. She graduated from Princeton University, Westminster Choir College, the University of Iowa, Mozarteum University of Salzburg, Austria, and the Wooden Boat School in Maine. She was an accomplished vocalist, musician, teacher, and craftswoman. She has sung with the Metropolitan Orchestra and Chorus and taught voice at Manhattanville College in New York. Her love of music, shared with her husband, Rich, led them to enjoy playing many different instruments together. Her beautiful hand-built wooden canoe was auctioned to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Her adventurous spirit led her to many places in the world to appreciate God’s creation and make life-long friends. She had an incredible gift for getting to know people and caring for them earnestly. She will best be remembered for her deep love for her family and others. Her sense of humor and gift of encouragement have been a blessing to everyone.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO