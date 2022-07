WEST PLAINS, MO – The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) has been chosen as a “spoke” in the Community Navigator Pilot Program, an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers that all small businesses, including those owned by disadvantaged groups such as veterans, women, and those from rural communities and communities of color, often face in accessing critical support. The Community Navigator Pilot Program provides $100 million in funding to 51 organizations that will work with hundreds of local groups (spokes) to connect America’s entrepreneurs to government resources so they can recover and thrive.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO